Tourist drowns at Cox’s Bazar beach

A tourist drowned while bathing at Cox's Bazar beach's Shaibal Point around 1:00pm today.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Samir, 22, a mechanic from Chattogram's Halishahar.

Police said Samir was visiting Cox's Bazar this morning with four friends. While bathing in the sea at noon, he was swept away by waves.

His friends rescued him in a critical condition and took him to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Cox's Bazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Elias Khan said police went to the hospital after receiving the news.

The body has been kept at the morgue. The victim's family is on their way to Cox's Bazar, he added.

In the past seven months, 12 tourists have drowned in Cox's Bazar while bathing in the sea, while 78 others were rescued.