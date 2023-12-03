Tourist couple drown in Cox's Bazar

A married couple who had gone to visit Cox's Bazar beach town drowned in the sea today.

The bodies of Abul Kasem Bakul and his wife Sabikun Nahar Suma were found floating in the ocean near Laboni Point around 10:30am, said Sub-Inspector Chan Mia of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police.

The middle-aged tourists were from Natore's Bonpara, he added.

Noor Mohammad Rabbi, the manager of Seagull Hotel, said that the couple checked into the hotel on Saturday morning.

"On Sunday morning, the husband and wife went swimming in the sea. After a few hours, their bodies were recovered," he said.

Osman Gani, lifeguard supervisor at Sea-Safe, said the bodies of the couple were recovered and taken to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Their bodies have been kept at the morgue, said the hospital's Resident Medical Officer Dr Ashikur Rahman.