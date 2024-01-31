Tourist car crash in Bandarban: Death toll rises to 3

The death toll in the tourist jeep accident in Bandarban's Ruma upazila rose to three last night as one of the injured women died of her injuries while being treated at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Achiya Begum, 67, who passed away at Chattogram Medical College Hospital at 9:30pm.

She was admitted there after being critically injured in the accident on January 20.

"Achiya had been suffering from various complications after the accident. She had sustained chest injuries," said Harunur Rashid, head of CMCH's ICU department where Achiya was receiving treatment.

Two women, Firoza Begum, 53, and DU student Zoynab Khatun, 24, died on the spot and 11 others were injured when a tourist car plunged into a hill ravine in Ruma on January 20.

The accident happened around 11:00am on January 20 when the vehicle carrying 13 tourists lost control and plunged into a ravine in Darjeeling Para area on Ruma-Keokradong on their way to Bandarban town.