Tourist boat set on fire in Rangamati

Unidentified miscreants torched a tourist boat on Kaptai Lake in Rangamati yesterday.

No one was injured in the incident, our Rangamati correspondent reports quoting the boatman of the tourist boat and police.

The attack came as the boat was heading towards the Shuvolong Waterfalls with six tourists, said boatman Md Gias Uddin.

According to Gias, around 10:00am, a group of armed people intercepted the boat when it reached the Kander Mukh area. They forced the tourists and the boatman to get off the boat and set it on fire using petrol.

Confirming the incident, Ariful Amin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station, said they have launched an investigation.

