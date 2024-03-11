Toddler drowns in pond

A two-year-old drowned in a pond near his house while playing there in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Tamim Rahman, son of Moshiur Rahman of Mirerchak area of Komolabari union.

According to locals, the child was playing beside the pond while his uncle was working there.

"His family members started looking for him but he was not seen anywhere after a while. At one stage, Tamim's body was found floating on the pond," said Mahmudun Nabi, officer-in-charge of Aditmari Police Station.