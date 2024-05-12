Titas Gas pipeline catches fire in Narayanganj

A Titas Gas pipeline caught fire at Panchabati in Fatullah of Narayanganj today, causing damage to four houses and three shops.

Fakruddin Ahammed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the incident happened around 11:00am during the construction work of the Dhaka-Munshiganj regional elevated road (Panchabati-Mukterpur), reports our local correspondent.

"There were both gas and electric lines under the ground. The gas line burst during the construction work of the road. The fire might have broken out as the gas came in contact with a spark from the electrical line at the same time," DAD Fakruddin.

On information, firemen rushed to the spot and doused the fire, he said.

However, no casualties were reported.

Later, the supply of gas and electricity in the areas remained suspended following the fire till filing of this report around 9:30pm.

Mamunur Rashid, deputy general manager of Titas Gas Transmission & Distribution Company Limited, Narayanganj, said the repairing work of the gas line is going on. It is taking time as there are electric lines nearby.

However, the repair work of gas and electricity lines is going on in parallel.