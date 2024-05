A tin-shed structure beside La Vinci Hotel was gutted in a fire that broke out in the capital's Karwan bazar area this morning.

The fire originated at the house around 10:17am, said Lima Khatun, duty officer of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, six units of fire-fighters went to the spot and brought the blaze under control around 10:38am, She said.

The reason behind the fire could not be known immediately.