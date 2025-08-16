Accidents & Fires
A Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:15 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:07 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Throat-slit body of missing man recovered

Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:15 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:07 AM
A Correspondent, Kishoreganj
Sat Aug 16, 2025 02:15 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:07 AM

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from the Meghna river in Bhairab yesterday afternoon, five days after he went missing from Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj.

Rakib Mia, 27, was from Koilag village in Bajitpur.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to his brother Riaz Mia, Rakib had been missing after he left home on August 10 for Kukrai village. A GD was filed with Bajitpur Police Station on Thursday.

OC Rasheduzzaman of Bhairab River Police Station, said locals spotted the body floating in the Meghna near the Tukchanpur area. The body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘জুলাই সনদের’ আইনি ভিত্তি দিতে দলগুলোর প্রতিশ্রুতি চায় ঐকমত্য কমিশন

জামায়াত-ই-ইসলামী, জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টি ও ইসলামী আন্দোলন বাংলাদেশসহ বেশ কয়েকটি দলের দাবির পরিপ্রেক্ষিতে 'জুলাই সনদ'কে একটি বাধ্যতামূলক আইনি দলিল হিসেবে উপস্থাপনের কথা বিবেচনা করছে জাতীয়...

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইউক্রেন নিয়ে আলোচনা করতে আলাস্কা আসিনি: ট্রাম্প

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে