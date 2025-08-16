Throat-slit body of missing man recovered

Police recovered the throat-slit body of a man from the Meghna river in Bhairab yesterday afternoon, five days after he went missing from Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj.

Rakib Mia, 27, was from Koilag village in Bajitpur.

According to his brother Riaz Mia, Rakib had been missing after he left home on August 10 for Kukrai village. A GD was filed with Bajitpur Police Station on Thursday.

OC Rasheduzzaman of Bhairab River Police Station, said locals spotted the body floating in the Meghna near the Tukchanpur area. The body was sent to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.