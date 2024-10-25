Throat-slit bodies of mother, daughter found in Cox’s Bazar

Police today recovered the slaughtered bodies of a woman and her daughter from their residence in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were identified as Runa Akhter, wife of Noor Sowdagar, and her six-year-old daughter Jaria.

Sources at Kutubdia police station said a grocery shop owner Noor Sowdagor went for juma prayers. After returning home from the mosque, he found the throat-slit bodies of his wife and daughter inside the house.

On information, Kutubdia police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazaar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Police are working to find the clue behind the killers, they added.