Accidents & Fires
BSS, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Oct 25, 2024 09:29 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 09:33 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Throat-slit bodies of mother, daughter found in Cox’s Bazar

BSS, Cox’s Bazar
Fri Oct 25, 2024 09:29 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 09:33 PM
Cox's Bazar

Police today recovered the slaughtered bodies of a woman and her daughter from their residence in Cox's Bazar.

The deceased were identified as Runa Akhter, wife of Noor Sowdagar, and her six-year-old daughter Jaria.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sources at Kutubdia police station said a grocery shop owner Noor Sowdagor went for juma prayers. After returning home from the mosque, he found the throat-slit bodies of his wife and daughter inside the house.

On information, Kutubdia police recovered the bodies and sent those to Cox's Bazaar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.

Police are working to find the clue behind the killers, they added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্র-কানাডা সফর শেষে দেশে ফিরলেন সেনাপ্রধান

সেনাপ্রধান জাতিসংঘ সদর দপ্তরে শান্তিরক্ষা মিশন সংশ্লিষ্ট গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ব্যক্তি, যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সেনাপ্রধান, উচ্চপদস্থ সামরিক ও বেসামরিক কর্মকর্তা এবং কানাডার উচ্চপদস্থ সামরিক-বেসামরিক কর্মকর্তা ও...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গু: ২৪ ঘণ্টায় একজনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৪৭৭

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে