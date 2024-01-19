Three-year-old drowns in pond

A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Chaubaria under Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira today

The deceased Ibrahim Hossain was the son of Oman expatriate Shariful Islam, who returned home a week back.

The boy was playing alone in the yard when he fell into the pond, said family members.

They found his body floating in the pond.

He was taken to the upazila health complex where physicians declared him dead.

Kaliganj Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Md Shaheen said an unnatural death case was lodged in this connection.