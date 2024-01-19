Three-year-old boy drowns in pond

A three-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Chaubaria village under Kaliganj upazila of Satkhira yesterday.

Ibrahim Hossain was the son of Oman expatriate Shariful Islam, who returned home a week back to the village under Bharashimla union.

The victim's family said the boy was playing in their yard after having breakfast in the morning.

The child fell into the water body in the absence of family members.

At one stage of a frantic search that followed the discovery that he was missing, the body was spotted floating in the pond. He was taken to Upazila Health Complex, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.

Confirming the matter, Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shaheen said an unnatural death case was lodged in this connection.