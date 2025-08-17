Three workers electrocuted to death in Dhaka

Three people working at a construction site were electrocuted to death in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area yesterday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Faridul Islam, 40, of Alauddin Bazar area of Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila, Rabbi, 17, son of Tobarak Hossain of Islam Nagar village of the upazila, and Liton, 35, of Jamgram village, said police.

The incident happened on Road 14 of Bashundhara's E-Block around 12:30pm.

Citing locals, Vatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Hasan said four workers were inside an underground water tank at an under-construction building in the area when they were electrocuted.

The three died on the spot while one suffered burns, said OC Rakibul.

The official said they suspect faulty wiring may have led to the accident.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, said the OC.