Accidents & Fires
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 07:00 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Three workers electrocuted to death in Bashundhara construction site

Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:38 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 07:00 PM
The victims were all from Lalmonirhat
Star Online Report
Sat Aug 16, 2025 06:38 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 16, 2025 07:00 PM
Bashundhara R/A. Image: Google Maps

Three people working at a construction site were electrocuted to death in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area this afternoon.

The victims are Faridul Islam, 40, of Alauddin Bazar area of Lalmonirhat's Patgram upazila, Rabbi, 17, son of Tobarak Hossain of Islam Nagar village of the upazila, and Liton, 35, of Jamgram village, said police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The incident happened on Road 14 of Bashundhara's E-Block around 12:30pm.

Citing locals, Vatara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rakibul Hasan said four workers were inside an underground water tank at an under-construction building when they were electrocuted. Three died on the spot while one suffered burns.

Police suspect faulty wiring may have led to the accident.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Dhaka Medical College morgue for autopsy, said the OC.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ডাক্তাররা কি ওষুধ কোম্পানির দালাল—প্রশ্ন আসিফ নজরুলের

আসিফ নজরুল বলেন, বাংলাদেশের বড় বড় হাসপাতাল ও ক্লিনিকে ওষুধ কোম্পানির প্রতিনিধিদের জন্য ডাক্তারের সঙ্গে দেখা করার নির্দিষ্ট সময় কেন বরাদ্দ থাকে, যা পৃথিবীর অন্য কোনো দেশে দেখা যায় না।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

এই দেশ সবার, এখানে কোনো ভেদাভেদ থাকবে না: সেনাপ্রধান

৫৫ মিনিট আগে