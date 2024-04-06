Three transport workers killed in car-bus collision in Bogura

Three transport workers were killed and another person was injured in a head-on-collision between a private car and a bus at Arulia in Bogura's Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased -- Fahim, Hannan and Alamgir -- were the local leaders of Bogura Motor Shramik Union, said Sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station Mizanur Rahman.

They were going to Naogaon with a rented car when a Bogura-bound bus collided with it around 10:00am on Bogura-Nagaon regional highway in front of Arurila High School, the SI said.

The seriously injured person was taken to a local hospital.