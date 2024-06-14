Three killed, two injured in car-truck collision in Tangail

Three people, including a child, were killed and two injured in a head-on collision between a private car and a cattle-laden truck in Tangail's Kalihati upazila early today.

The deceased are Abdullah Al Akshar, 6, son of Abdullah Al Mamun, district cultural officer of Jamalpur, his mother-in-law Husneara Begum, 70, and car driver Abul Hossain, 33. Mamun and his wife were injured.

According to police, the accident occurred around 2:30am on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway, near Bangabandhu Textile Engineering College in the Baghutia area.

Police quoting eyewitnesses said the car, heading towards Mymensing, collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction head-on. After the collision, both vehicles fell into a roadside ditch.

Locals brought the injured to Tangail General Hospital, where three passengers of the car died from their injuries while undergoing treatment, Elenga Highway Police outpost in-charge Mir Sajedur Rahman said.

The two injured were later shifted to a hospital in Jamalpur.

The driver and staff of the truck managed to flee, he added.

No case was filed till the filing of this report.