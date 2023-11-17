Three killed, three hurt in road accidents

Three people were killed and three others injured in road accidents in two districts yesterday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Mymensingh, two motorcyclists were killed and three others injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a motorbike in Tarakanda upazila.

The accident happened on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in Tarakanda Bazar area, said police.

Mohammad Toyab Ali, 60, and Mohammad Morad Talukder, 40, from Boula village in Tarakanda died on the spot, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station.

The injured were treated at local hospitals.

Police recovered the bodies. They also seized the auto-rickshaw but its driver managed to flee the scene.

In Faridpur, a battery-run easy bike driver was killed when the Faridpur-bound easy bike collided head-on with a Magura-bound BRTC truck on Dhaka-Khulna highway on Kamarkhali bridge in Madhukhali upazila.

Abbas Malik, 35, from Arpara village in Madhukhali died on the spot, said Madhukhali Police Station OC Sohidul Islam.