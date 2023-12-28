Three killed as SUV crashes into passenger shed

Three people, including a woman and a child, were killed as a Sports Utility Vehicle crashed into a passenger shed near Khilkhet Bazar on the Airport Road last night.

Police said the driver fled the scene after the accident around 9:00pm.

Nine-year-old Yasin died on the spot. Ujjal Pandey, 26, a private company employee from Bhatara, died on the way to a hospital and Armina, 27, at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Yasin's father Sumon, 35, who was injured in the accident, was undergoing treatment at the DMCH.

Yasin's grandfather Md Mofiz said the kid and his father came to Khilkhet from Mohammadpur to visit him.

The white Land Cruiser had a sticker of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on its windshield, saidEnamul Haque Khondoker, officer-in-charge of Khilkhet Police Station.

The OC added they are still verifying the ownership of the vehicle.