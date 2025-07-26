Three killed in road accidents

Three people were killed in road accidents in two districts yesterday and the day before, according to reports from our correspondent and a news agency.

Two brothers died as a speeding bus rammed into a stationary van in Feni early yesterday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mosharraf Hossain, 29, and his brother, Ekram Hossain, 18.

They were from Lakshiyara Ujalia Kazi Bari in Panchgachia union under the Sadar upazila.

According to their family, Mosharraf went to retrieve a pickup van of the transport company he worked for on Thursday night.

The van had plunged into a roadside ditch earlier.

Around 3:00am, a Noakhali-bound Lal Sabuj Paribahan bus hit the retrieved pickup van from behind, leaving Mosharraf and his brother, who had accompanied him, critically injured.

Locals rushed them to Feni General Hospital where Mosharraf was declared dead.

Ekram succumbed to his injuries on way to Chittagong Medical College Hospital from the Sadar Hospital.

Mohipal Highway Police Station OC Md Harunur Rashid said they were aware of the accident and legal action in this regard was underway.

In Jashore, a five-year-old boy died after being hit by a battery-run easy bike while crossing a road in Jhikargachha upazila on Thursday night, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The accident occurred at Laujani village at 10:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Rohan Rahman, a resident of Lakshmipur village.

Rohan was crossing the road with his parents on their way to see a doctor in Laujani Bazar when an unidentified easy bike hit him, leaving him critically injured, according to Nur Mohammed Gazi, officer-in-charge of Jhikargacha Police station.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the incident, he added.

Locals rushed Rohan to Jashore General Hospital where doctors declared him dead.