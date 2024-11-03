Three killed in road accidents

Three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in Kishoreganj and Mymensingh today.

In Kishoreganj, two teenagers were killed when their motorbike hit a roadside tree in Mothkhola area of Pakundia upazila.

The victims -- identified as Polash, 17, son of Kamal Hossain and Riad, 18, son of Asad Mia from Charkhama village in Pakundia -- died on the spot, said Pakundia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Shakhawat Hossain.

In Mymensingh, a businessman was killed as his motorbike collided head-on with a Mymensingh-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Mymensingh-Phulbaria road in Doshmile area under Phulbaria upazila.

The victim was identified as Alim Uddin, 27, from Jhorbaria Khanbari area in Phulbaria.

Quoting locals, Phulbaria Police Station OC Mohammad Rukunuzzaman said the accident occurred around 2:00pm.

Police recovered the bodies and handed those to the families. Separate cases were filed.