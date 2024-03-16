Three killed in road accidents

Three individuals, including an 11-year-old boy, were killed in separate road accidents in Gazipur and Dhaka yesterday and on Thursday, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Gazipur's Sreepur upazila, Dulal Hossain, 50, a vegetable trader, was hit by a lorry while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near Maona Power Plant yesterday, said Maona Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahmud Morshed.

Filing of a case was underway in this regard, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, an 11-year-old boy named Rifat was killed when a lorry collided with the motorbike he was riding with his father and brother in Mohammadpur of Dhaka on Thursday.

Deb Lal, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, said, "Rifat died on the spot, while his father Liton, 52, and elder brother Fahad, 14, sustained injuries."

Shafiul Alam, sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station, said the accident happened when Liton was going to the Washpur area on his motorcycle. When they reached Teen Rasta intersection around 12:00am, the lorry hit the bike.

In another incident, Md Shahjahan Talukdar, 60, was hit by an unidentified motorcycle in front of the Kakali footbridge in Banani on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at 11:55pm at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the DMCH sources said.