Three killed in road accidents

At least three people died in road accidents in Cox's Bazar and Cumilla in the last two days.

In Cox's Bazar, two Rohingya children died after being hit by a bus of Payra Paribahan while crossing the Teknaf road yesterday.

The identities of the deceased, who were residents of Leda Rohingya camp and believed to be between seven and eight years old, were not known immediately.

Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Osman Gani said they have seized the bus but the driver fled the scene.

Meanwhile, the driver of a Chattogram-bound bus died and 20 of its passengers were injured as the vehicle fell into a ditch beside Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla on Thursday night.

The deceased is Md Samsung, 45 said, Selim Reza, sub-inspector of Daudkandi Highway Police Station.

The injured were sent to Daudkandi Upazila Health Complex, he added.