Three killed in road accidents

Three people were killed in road accidents in two districts today, according to reports from our correspondents.

In Moulvibazar, two motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a truck in Kulaura upazila.

The accident happened on Kulaura-Juri regional highway in Begmanpur area, said Kulaura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ali Mahmud.

Abu Sufian, 50, from North Rahimpur village died on the spot while Narsingh Bunerjee, 35, from Fultala Tea garden in Juri upazila succumbed to his injuries at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, said Fultola Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Alim Selu.

Police seized the truck but the driver managed to flee.

In Chattogram, a bicyclist was killed as a truck ran him over on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel link road in Anwara upazila.

Anwar Parvez, 45, from Ward-5 in Paroikora union died on the spot, said police.

He was a security guard at a factory named Karnaphuli Shoes Industry in the Korean Export Processing Zone.

Anwara Police Station OC Sohel Ahmed said the accident occurred while Anwar was going to office by his bicycle.

Police sent the body to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, he said. "We are working to identify the truck with the help of the tunnel authorities," said the OC.