Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Fri Aug 8, 2025 02:14 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 07:01 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Three killed as pickup and bike collide in Tangail

Fri Aug 8, 2025 02:14 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 07:01 AM
Our Correspondent, Tangail
Fri Aug 8, 2025 02:14 AM Last update on: Fri Aug 8, 2025 07:01 AM
Photo: Collected

Three people were killed and another was injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a motorcycle in Tangail's Dhanbari upazila early yesterday.

SM Shahidullah, officer-in-charge of Dhanbari Police Station, said the accident took place on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional highway in Bilaspur Battala area around 5:40am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Two motorcyclists -- Md Al Amin, 30, and Swapan Miah, 35, -- died on the spot, while the pickup van driver succumbed to his injuries at Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex.

The name of the pickup van driver could not be known immediately.

OC Shahidullah said the injured motorcycle rider, Md Sunny, 20, was taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

১০ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে