Three killed as pickup and bike collide in Tangail

Three people were killed and another was injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a motorcycle in Tangail's Dhanbari upazila early yesterday.

SM Shahidullah, officer-in-charge of Dhanbari Police Station, said the accident took place on the Tangail-Jamalpur regional highway in Bilaspur Battala area around 5:40am.

Two motorcyclists -- Md Al Amin, 30, and Swapan Miah, 35, -- died on the spot, while the pickup van driver succumbed to his injuries at Dhanbari Upazila Health Complex.

The name of the pickup van driver could not be known immediately.

OC Shahidullah said the injured motorcycle rider, Md Sunny, 20, was taken to the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital.