Three killed, one injured by lightning in Narail

Three people died and one person was injured after being struck by lightning in Kalora union of Narail Sadar upazila early today.

All four were tending pigs in a field in Char Ramnagar area when they were struck by lighting.

The deceased were identified as Ratan Roy, 55, from Kaziyara village in Jashore, Milton Roy, 48, from Nijgram in Khulna, and Nanda Dhali, 50, from Kashiadanga village in Satkhira.

The injured, Chitto Malo, is receiving treatment at Narail Sadar Hospital.

Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narail Sadar Police Station, confirmed the details.

Twenty-five days ago, they left home for the job, the OC said, adding that they had moved to Char Ramnagar three days ago after visiting different areas.

In the morning, locals saw them in the field and rescued the injured Chitto Malo, sending him to Narail Sadar Hospital.

Police recovered the bodies and sent them to Narail Sadar Hospital.

After due procedures, the bodies will be returned to their families, the OC added.