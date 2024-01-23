Three killed in lorry-truck collision in Mymensingh

Three people were killed in a head-on collision between a lorry and a truck in Mymensingh's Tarakanda upazila this morning.

The victims were identified as lorry driver Kamrul Islam, 22, and two passengers Abdul Kadir, 45, and Mizanur Rahman, 48, -- all hailing from Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh.

Quoting locals, Md Wazed Ali, officer-in-charge of Tarakanda Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound lorry from Sherpur collided head-on with a truck on Mymensingh-Sherpur road in Taaldighi area around 7.30am.

Lorry driver Kamrul died on the spot and two passengers of the vehicle were injured in the accident, the OC said.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) where the doctors declared them dead, he added.

On information, police recovered the body and seized the vehicles, the OC said.