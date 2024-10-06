Accidents & Fires
Staff Correspondent
Sun Oct 6, 2024 02:05 AM
Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:38 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Three killed in Keraniganj freak accident

Staff Correspondent
Sun Oct 6, 2024 02:05 AM Last update on: Sun Oct 6, 2024 03:38 AM
Illustration: Star Digital Graphics

At least three people were killed when a bus collided with a parked rickshaw-van, which then crashed into the kitchen of a roadside eatery, causing a gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka's Keraniganj last evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30pm in the Ramerkanda area of Keraniganj, confirmed Sohrab Al Hossain, officer-in-charge of Keraniganj Model Police Station, to The Daily Star.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All three victims were inside the eatery at the time of the explosion. They died when the rickshaw-van hit a gas cylinder, leading to an explosion, he added.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed.

Shahjahan Miah, duty officer at Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters, said firefighters recovered three bodies from the scene.

Two firefighting units extinguished the blaze around 8:50pm.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|শেয়ারবাজার

অর্থনীতির পরিধি বাড়লেও ‘ধুলোয় মিশেছে’ পুঁজিবাজার

শেয়ার কারসাজি করা ব্যক্তিরা ছাড়া সাধারণ বিনিয়োগকারীরা পুঁজিবাজার থেকে হতাশা ছাড়া আর কিছুই পাননি। বিদেশি বিনিয়োগকারীসহ অনেকে পুঁজিবাজার ছেড়ে চলে গেছেন।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘পুরোনো চাঁদাবাজদের স্থান দখল করে নিচ্ছে নতুন চাঁদাবাজরা’

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে