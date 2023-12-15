Three killed in Jamalpur road accident

Three people were killed and six injured in a road accident involving a bus, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a locally made human hauler in Jamalpur's Sadar upazila this morning.

The deceased were identified as Anowar Hossain, 40, of Dhanbari upazila in Tangail; Shamsul Hossain, 52, of Chhontia village of Jamalpur Sadar; and human hauler driver Soja Mia, whose age could not be determined.

Anowar and Shamsul were vegetable traders, Muhammad Mohabbat Kabir, officer-in-charge of Jamalpur Sadar Police Station, told our local correspondent.

The accident took place in Titpalla bus stand area when a Dhaka-bound bus of Sadnan Paribahan hit the auto-rickshaw on the Jamalpur-Tangail highway around 6:45am, said OC Kabir.

After being hit by the bus, the auto-rickshaw rammed the human hauler, the OC added.

Anowar and Shamsul were passengers of the auto-rickshaw, and died on the spot. Two other passengers of the CNG and seven passengers of the human hauler also suffered injuries, the OC added.

All the injured were admitted to the Jamalpur General Hospital where Soja Mia later succumbed to his injuries, the OC said this noon.