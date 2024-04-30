Three killed in human haulier crashes

At least three people died in road crashes yesterday in Chattogram and Madaripur.

A college student died as a human haulier ran her over on the Bailey bridge in the Karnaphuli ferry terminal area in Chattogram in the morning.

Fatema Tuz Zohra Nupur, 18, was a student at Hazera Taju College in the city.

The accident took place around 10:00am on the eastern side of Karnaphuli ghat in Boalkhali upazila.

Locals and eyewitnesses said a human hauler while ascending the Bailey Bridge towards Boalkhali suddenly lost control and began to descend backwards rapidly. At that time, Nupur was standing near the railing of bridge and was run over and injured critically.

She was rescued by the locals and taken to Boalkhali Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared her dead.

Meanwhile, two people were killed and two others injured as a human haulier overturned and fell into a ditch in Madaripur Sadar upazila in the morning.

The deceased are human haulier driver Enamul Hossen, 25, of Lohagara upazila in Narail, and his helper Arif Sikder, 17, from Maddyachak of Madaripur Sadar.

"The two died on the spot when the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Pakhira area around 7:30am," reports BSS, quoting AHM Salauddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Model Police Station.

Two pedestrians suffered injuries in the incident.