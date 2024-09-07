Three killed as bus hits truck on Bangabandhu bridge

Three people, including two members of a family, were killed and 10 others injured as passenger bus hit a truck on Bangabandhu bridge in Sirajganj early today.

The deceased were identified as Chandro Shekhor, 33, of Bonbaria village, Md Raich Uddin, 62, and his son Alif Hasan, 27, of Dhanbandi village in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

Abdul Quader Jilani, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station said a Dhaka-bound bus from Sirajganj hit a truck from behind near pillar No 13 of the bridge around 5:30am.

On information, police reached to the spot immediately and rescued the injured people who were later sent Sirajganj General Hospital.

Three passengers of the bus died on the spot, Jilani said adding that police seized the bus from the spot but its driver managed to flee away from the scene.

"Traffic was halted for about an hour after the accident. The vehicular movement resumed after police removed the vehicles," the OC said.

The bodies were sent to Sirajganj General Hospital for autopsy.