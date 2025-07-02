Three killed as balcony collapses

Two engineers and a worker were killed as a balcony of an under-construction building collapsed in Jashore's Circuit House Para area yesterday.

The deceased are Mizanur Rahman, 35, Azizul Islam, 36, and Nuru Mia, 45.

A local, Fardin Hossain, said the incident took place while the three were working on the balcony of the fifth floor. Suddenly, a section of the balcony collapsed, he said.

Mujibur Rahman, who was working there, said the three suffered injuries. They were declared dead at Jashore General Hospital. Abul Hasanath, officer-in-charge of Jashore Kotwali Model Police Station, said the +bodies were kept at the hospital morgue.