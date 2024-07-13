Three killed as auto-rickshaw, truck collide

Three people, including two of a family, were killed as a truck and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on in Chattogram's Patiya upazila early yesterday.

The victims were Rumi Akter, 30, her five-year-old nephew Fahim, of the upazila, and auto-rickshaw driver Anwar Hossain, 51, of Boalkhali upazila, said Jasim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station.

The incident took place around 12:10am in Pachuria Military Pool area when the Patiya-bound auto-rickshaw collided head-on with the truck heading for Boalkhali, he said.

Driver and two passengers of the auto-rickshaw were critically injured, said the OC, adding that they were declared dead after being taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the auto-rickshaw, but the trucker managed to flee with the truck, said the OC, adding, "We are conducting drives to nab the trucker."

Filing of a case was underway, said the police official.