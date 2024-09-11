Three killed after being hit by truck in Narail

Three people were killed and one seriously injured after a truck hit them while they were carrying a bier (khatiya) for a funeral in Lohagara upazila of Narail district last night.

The deceased have been identified as Russell Mollah, 20, Shamim Sheikh, 25, and Zia Biswas, 45, all residents of Mitkumar village in the upazila, as confirmed by Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station.

The accident occurred around 12:00am in front of the Maitkumra shelter project on the Dhaka-Narail highway, reports our correspondent.

Russell, along with Zia, Shamim, and Quinn Sheikh, was carrying the bier for Russell's grandmother. As they were crossing the highway, a Dhaka-bound truck struck them from behind, killing three of them on the spot, the OC said, quoting locals.

The injured Quinn Sheikh was sent to Narail Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, vehicular movement on the highway was halted for nearly an hour, causing severe traffic congestion on both sides of the road.

The truck driver fled the scene with the vehicle, the OC said.