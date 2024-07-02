Accidents & Fires
Three including an 18-month-old missing as boat capsizes in Surma river

Photo: Collected

Three individuals, including an 18-month-old child, went missing today when a boat capsized in the Surma river near Sunamganj's Dowarabazar upazila.

The missing are Dulu Begum, 70, Jotsna Begum, 35, and her 18-month-old daughter Hafiza Begum, residents the government's Ashrayan project in Azampur village.

Quoting witnesses, Meher Nigar, the upazila nirbahi officer, said the incident occurred around 11:00am as they were crossing the river on a boat to reach Dowarabazar Sadar Upazila.

The boat capsized due to the strong water current, she added.

Farid Miah, sub-inspector of Dowarabazar Police Station said the boatman and three others were rescued safely, while a joint operation involving the fire service, civil defence, and police is underway to find the missing persons.

