Three friends killed in Narsingdi road crash

Three friends were killed in a collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Narsingdi's Shibpur upazila last night.

The accident occurred around 11:00pm near the Bandar Dia petrol pump area on the Itakhola–Shibpur regional road.

Md Ismail Hossain, station officer of Shibpur Fire Service and Civil Defence, confirmed the information.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Islam, 22, Ashiq, 22, and Apu, 20. All three were residents of Mirzakanadi village in Mashimpur Union under Shibpur upazila.

According to police, fire service officials, and eyewitnesses, the three friends had gone to Narsingdi town yesterday afternoon to buy sports equipment. While returning home at night, a bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into their motorcycle in the Bandar Dia area, leaving them critically injured.

Members of the Shibpur Fire Service rushed to the scene and took the victims to Shibpur Upazila Health Complex. Saiful and Ashiq were declared dead on arrival by doctors. Apu, who was critically injured, was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"They regularly played sports and had gone to buy equipment that day," said Obaidul Haque, a friend of the victims.

Shibpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Afzal Hossain said the bodies are at the police station and are being prepared for transfer to the morgue for autopsy.