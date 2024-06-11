Three of a family killed as mudslide buries house

Officials of the fire service, army and Sylhet Metropolitan Police in a recovery operation after a landslide killed three members of a family in Sylhet city’s Majortila area. The bodies were recovered around 7:00am yesterday, six hours after the incident. The landslide was triggered by heavy rains over the last few days. PHOTO: SHEIKH NASIR

Tragedy struck Sylhet city yesterday morning when a mudslide in ​​Majortila claimed the lives of a young family after their tin-roofed house caved in beneath the debris.

Aga Karim Uddin, 31, his wife Shammi Akhter Ruji, 25, and their two-year-old son Nafji Tanim lived at the foot of a hill in ​​Majortila's Chamelibagh residential area under the city corporation's Ward 35.

Pounded by heavy downpours for the past several days, the saturated hillside gave way and collapsed onto a small cluster of houses at the foot of the hill, burying Karim's house completely, roof and walls, under a large chunk of mud around 7:00am.

Around six hours later, their bodies were recovered and sent to Sylhet MAG Medical College Hospital, said Indranil Bhattacharya, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shahporan Police Station.

Four others, including Karim's brother Aga Rahim Uddin, his wife Tahmina Begum, and their six-month-old baby, who got trapped in the adjacent house, managed to get out unharmed.

Following the disaster, locals sprang into action and began removing the fallen debris. Their efforts were soon joined by the city corporation, police, fire service, and finally the army.

Abdul Jalil, a distant relative of the victim who also lives in the area, told this newspaper, "It's not just us; many people live at the foot of the hill in this area."

Abdul Karim Kim, general secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA), Sylhet, said, "Many low-income families in Sylhet live precariously at the foot of hills, exposing themselves to the dangers of mudslides. Safer alternatives for settlements are urgently needed to prevent future disasters."

Mudslides have claimed lives in almost every year in the recent past.

On June 6, 2022, four members of a family died in Jaintapur upazila. The year before, a child died in Sylhet Sadar upazila on October 7, 2023.