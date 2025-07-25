Three of a family killed as auto-rickshaw, bike collide in Ctg

The incident took plac in Shikdar Dighi area

Three of a family were killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorcycle on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram this evening.

The incident took place around 5:45pm in Shikdar Dighi area, according to police and locals.

The victims are Md Humayun, 37, and Md Mamun, 32, sons of Siddiq Ahmed from Bahadirpara in Satkania, and their maternal uncle Monir Hossain, 45, son of Abdul Sattar from the same upazila.

Md Mahbub, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station, said the three victims were heading towards Chattogram on a motorcycle when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw suddenly got on the the highway from a nearby local road and collided with their bike.

"As a result, all three on the bike fell on the road, at which point a Cox's Bazar-bound truck loaded with buffaloes ran over them, killing them on the spot," he said.

Azadul Islam, senior station officer of Lohagara Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that upon receiving information, police recovered the bodies. Later, traffic movement on the highway returned to normal.

OC Mahbub added that the bodies were taken to the Upazila Health Complex and that legal action would be taken if a complaint is filed by the victims' families.

"Both the truck and the CNG auto-rickshaw fled the scene immediately after the accident," he added.