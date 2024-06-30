Three drown in Sylhet, Habiganj

A teenager and two children died by drowning in Sylhet and Habiganj yesterday.

In Sylhet, the body of a 17-year-old was recovered from the Motorgate area of Ratargul swamp forest around 7:00am.

The deceased is Shamim Ahmed, son of Shahjahan Ali, of Sylhet city's Baghbari area. On Friday. he along with three of his friends cycled from the city to the entrance of Motorgate in the forest. They then went to bathe in the Chengerkhal river, where Shamim was swept away by the strong currents.

Nunu Mia, officer-in-charge of Sylhet Airport Police Station, confirmed the matter, reports UNB.

In Habiganj, two children drowned in a pond in Mahmudpur village in Ajmeriganj upazila in the afternoon.

The deceased are Pralay Das, 7, son of Gobinda Das, and Surya Das, 6, son of Rubel Das, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Ajmeriganj Police Station OC Dalim Ahmed said Pralay and Surya and other children went to bathe in the pond next to a local field after playing football there. Pralay and Surya slipped from the steps of the pond and drowned.

Family members and locals took them to the Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor on duty declared them dead, he added.