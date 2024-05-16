Three drown in Kurigram, Jamalpur

Two children and a teenager drowned in Kurigram and Jamalpur yesterday.

In Kurigram, two children drowned while playing near a pond in the Sarkarpara area under Begumganj union of Ulipur upazila.

The victims are Mehedi Hasan, 8, son of Maidul Islam, and Lipon Islam, 7, son of Rashed Islam, of Sarkarpara village.

Golam Martuza, officer-in-charge of Ulipur Police Station, said an unnatural death case was filed and the bodies were handed over to families.

In Jamalpur, an SSC graduate drowned while taking a bath with his friends in Bakshiganj upazila parishad pond.

The deceased is Rifat Mia, 16, son of Abdul Halim Sarkar, of Dighar Par village.

Quoting locals, Mohammad Abdul Ahad Khan, officer-in-charge of Bakshiganj Police Station said Rifat had passed the SSC exams with a GPA-5 from Sherpur Victoria School two days ago.

He came to his elder brother's house in the village on vacation.