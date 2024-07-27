Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Jul 27, 2024 07:32 PM
Last update on: Sat Jul 27, 2024 07:33 PM

Three drown in Gazipur

Three children drowned in a pond and a canal in Gazipur's Kapasia in the last two days.

The deceased were identified as Hasib Mia, 8, son of Abdus Sattar of Damuerchala village, Tariqul, 16 son of Mofiz Mia and Fahad, 17, son of Altaf Hossain of Sanmania area, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Hasib's brother Zakir Hossain said Hasib along with his friends were playing nearby a waterbody in Damuerchala village around 1:00pm. At that time, Hasib fell in it.

On information, the family took him to the Kapasia Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead.

Mohammad Nakib, resident medical officer (RMO) of Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, confirmed the death.

Earlier, two children --Tariqul and Fahad -- went missing after they were washed away by the current while bathing in a canal under Sanmaniya Bridge yesterday noon.

Rahim Dewan, duty officer of Kapasia Fire Service, said on information, divers of fire service recovered the bodies around 6:00pm.

