Three die in road crashes

Three people died and eight were injured in two road accidents in Jhalakathi and Dinajpur yesterday.

In Jhalakthi, two died, while eight were injured when a three-wheeler collided with a locally-assembled vehicle on Barishal-Pirojpur road in Rajapur upazila's Pingri area.

One of the deceased was identified as Altaf Fakir, 45, of Barishal's Mehendiganj, while the identity of the other could not be known.

Of the injured, two are being treated at Rajapur Upazila Health Complex, and four are undergoing treatment at Barishal Medical College Hospital.

Movement of vehicles along the road remained suspended for around an hour after the accident.

Meanwhile, in Ghoraghat upazila of Dinajpur, a truck helper was killed in a road accident, said police.

The deceased has yet to be identified by police.

The deceased was asleep in his truck, while another truck loaded with cement bags lost control and hit it, leaving him dead on the spot.

Police detained two people in this connection, including the driver and helper of another truck.