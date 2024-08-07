Three die in Pabna road accident

Three people were killed after a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bera upazila of Pabna last night.

Identities of the victims could not be confirmed immediately, reports our local correspondent.

Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Aminpur Police Station under Bera, said the auto-rickshaw carrying the passengers was going to Najirganj area.

When it reached Khas Aminpur area on Kashinathpur-Najirganj road around 10:00pm, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw, leaving its three passengers dead on the spot.