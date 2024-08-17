Three die as microbus falls in canal

Three persons were killed and another was injured when a microbus hit a roadside tree and fell into a canal in Cumilla today.

The accident occurred around noon at Madhaia in Chandina upazila as the driver of the microbus, travelling from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, lost control of the vehicle, according to police.

Monjurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Eliotganj Highway Police Station, said, "The road was slippery due to rainfall, which led to the accident."

The three deceased -- Mozammel, 42, Shakhawat, 40, and driver Tarek, 38, all employees of Trust Life Insurance Co Ltd -- died on the spot, police said.

The injured was admitted to Chandina Upazila Health Complex.

Police said the bodies were kept at Eliotganj Highway Police Station and will be handed over to the families after completing legal procedures.