Three die as easy-bike collides with covered van

Three people died and four were injured in a head-on collision between an easy-bike and a covered van in Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj yesterday.

The incident happened around noon, said police.

The deceased were identified as Tanim Mia, 17, of Durgapur village, Tamanna Akhter, 14, of the upazila, and Sufia Khatun, 45, of the Umednagar area in Habiganj municipality.

Quoting locals, Prajit Kumar, inspector (investigation) of Chunarughat Police Station, said an easy-bike from Shayestaganj was going towards Sreekuta of Chunarughat upazila carrying passengers. It collided with a covered van of a courier service coming from the opposite direction.

Among the deceased, Tamanna died on the spot. The injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital, where Tanim and Sufia passed away.

One of the injured, Nijba Begum, 40, was undergoing treatment at the hospital while three others were shifted to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex.

The bodies were sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said the police official.