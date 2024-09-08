Three die as bus hits truck

At least three people, including a father and a son, were killed and 10 others injured as a passenger bus hit a truck on the Bangabandhu Bridge in Sirajganj early yesterday.

The accident occurred around 5:30am. Due to the accident, vehicle movement was halted on the bridge for an hour.

The deceased are Chandro Shekhor, 33, of Bonbaria village, Md Raich Uddin, 62, and his son Alif Hasan, 27, of Dhanbandi village in Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

Abdul Kader Zilani, officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge West Zone Police Station, confirmed the incident.

A Dhaka-bound bus from Sirajganj, "Dhaka Express," hit a loaded truck from the back, as both vehicles were moving in the same direction, he said.

Victims were sent to Sirajganj General Hospital, the OC said, adding that police seized the bus from the spot but the driver managed to run away.