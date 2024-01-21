Three days on, ferry yet to be salvaged

Crew member remains untraced

A salvage vessel working to rescue the ferry that capsized in the Padma in Manikganj on January 17. It has been three days but authorities are yet to salvage the ferry or rescue the missing crew member. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Star

Three days after the incident, neither the ferry that capsized in the Padma in Manikganj could be salvaged, nor could its missing crew member be traced.

Additionally, six goods-carrying vehicles that capsized along with the ferry were underwater until the filing of the report around 8:00pm last night.

"We fear that the crew member and the vehicles were trapped inside the ferry that now remains in an upside-down condition. We hope that we will be able to trace the person and recover the vehicles after lifting the ferry from underwater," said Md Khaled Newaz, deputy general manager (commerce) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

"Currently, three salvage vessels -- Hamza, Rustom, and Prottoy -- are working to lift the ferry," he said.

"Our rescue operation teams have completed all the preparatory tasks today [Saturday]. We hope that we will be able to lift the ferry tomorrow [Sunday]," he told The Daily Star last night.

Photo: Star

The ferry "Rajanigandha" sank in the Padma near Paturia Ghat in Manikganj along with nine vehicles around 8:15am on January 17.

The ferry's Second Master, Humayun Kabir, 39, went missing, although 20 of the 21 people -- including the driver, helper of nine vehicles, and ferry staff -- were rescued.

After the accident, Hamza was engaged in the rescue operation and was able to salvage two vehicles on Wednesday.

A day later, Rustom and Hamza lifted another vehicle.

Rajanigandha weighs around 280 tonnes, but both Hamza and Rustom jointly have the capacity to lift 120 tonnes. Therefore, another rescue vessel "Prottoy" joined the operation on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Humayun's brother Rafiqul Islam expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress in the rescue operation.

"We demand that the authorities trace my brother immediately," he said.