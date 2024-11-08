Three college students killed in Pabna road accident

At least three college students were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck collided with their motorbikes on the Pabna-Rajshahi road in the Kamalpur area of Pabna's Ishwardi upazila yesterday evening.

The victims -- Ashik Rahman, 18, Sakib Hasan, 17, and Fahad Nazim, 17 -- were from Bonogram in Ataikula thana in Pabna. They were first-year honours students, reports our local correspondent quoting Sub Inspector Kazi Mohammad Mostakim of Pakshey Highway Police Station.

He said five young men were riding two motorbikes on the highway. While attempting to overtake another vehicle, a speeding pickup truck hit their motorbikes, killing three of them and injuring two others.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. Police are trying to locate him, he added.