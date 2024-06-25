Three children drown in Padma

Three children, including two siblings, drowned in the Padma in the Bhaduridangi area of Chartarapur union in Pabna Sadar upazila yesterday.

The victims are Sabbir Hossain, 14, Siam Hossain, 10, sons of Alal Pramanik, of Natun Gohalbari village, and Nur Hossain, 10, son of Islam Sardar, of Atghoripara village of Chartarapur union.

Siddikur Rahman, chairman of Chartarapur union parishad, said five children from the village went to the Padma at Vaduridangi point of the river to bathe.

While bathing three children were drowned and two others managed to save their lives, the chairman said.

The chairman said they have taken the initiative to hang an awareness signboard in the area to alert people of the danger.

Rawshan Ali, officer-in-charge of Pabna Sadar Police Station, said the sudden rise in water level is making the Padma risky for bathing, especially for children.