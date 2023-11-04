Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Sat Nov 4, 2023 07:45 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 4, 2023 08:30 PM



Three buses set on fire in a span of 25 minutes

The incidents took place in New Market, Elephant Road, Sayedabad
Photo: Collected

Three buses were set on fire by miscreants in the capital's New Market, Elephant Road, and Sayedabad this evening.

A bus of Green University was torched in front of Multiplan Center on Elephant Road at 7:30pm and another of Mirpur Super Link Limited in front of Gausia Market in the New Market area, said Abdus Samad Azad, wireless operator of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters.

Meanwhile, another bus was set on fire at the Sayedabad-Janapad intersection, under the flyover at 7:55pm, he added.

More to follow…

