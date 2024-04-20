Three bikers killed in road accidents

Three motorcyclists were killed and two others were injured in two different road accidents at Bagerhat and Rajshahi of Bangladesh yesterday.

In Kachua of Bagerhat, a motorcycle rider named Golam Rasul was killed after being run over by a passenger bus.

Golam died on the spot when a bus of Baleshwar Paribahan left from Chittagong ran over a signboard area of Bagerhat-Pirojpur highway in the morning. The driver and assistant of the bus escaped but the police seized the bus. The dead body was sent to Bagerhat District Hospital Morgue for autopsy, informed Mohasin Ali officer-in-charge of Kachua police station.

Legal action in this regard is under process, he added.

In Rajshahi's Poba upazila, two people were killed and three others sustained injuries after a dump truck hit two motorcycles.

The deceased are Julhas Uddin, 32, and Rimon Hossain, 35, reports UNB.

Ali Akbar, officer-in-charge (OC) of Damkura police station, said that 5 people on two motorcycles were heading towards the city around 4:00pm.

Around 4:30pm, when they reached Muralipur area, the dump truck knocked down the two motorcycles, leaving Julhas and Rimon dead on the spot.

The injured were rescued and admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. However, the condition of two of the injured is critical, doctors said.

On information, Damkura police and fire service personnel went to the spot and recovered the bodies, said the OC.

The bodies were sent to RMCH morgue for autopsies, he added.