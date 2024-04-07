Thirty shops gutted in fire

At least 30 shops and fishing warehouses were burnt down in a terrible fire at Mohipur fish market in Patuakhali's Kalapara upazila on Friday night.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Mentionable, eight shops were gutted following a fire at the same market on March 2.

The fire originated from a short circuit at one of the warehouses around 8:30pm, said Ilyas Hossain, team leader of Kalapara Fire Service.

Locals said the fire spread quickly due to the presence of flammable plastic objects like freezer boxes and nets.

Two units were deployed, dousing the fire within one and a half hours.

On information, Mohibbur Rahman, state minister for disaster management and relief, visited the site at around 11:00am yesterday.

He gave two bundles of CI sheets, Tk 6,000 in cash and food for 10 days to each victim.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed to determine the loss caused by the fire, said Kalapara UNO Rabiul Islam.